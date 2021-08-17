STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre allots late Ram Vilas Paswan's Janpath bungalow to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

At present, late Ram Vilas Paswan's wife Reena Paswan, son Chirag Paswan and other family members are staying at the bungalow.

ram vilas paswan, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (left); Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photos | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central government has allotted 12, Janpath bungalow in Lutyens Delhi to the Union Minister of Railway and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw last week. The bungalow was earlier allotted to the late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

As per sources, the bungalow at 12, Janpath will be the new address of IT and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the allotment of which was made last week.

"Directorate of Estate, under the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, had issued an eviction order for 12, Janpath in July second week," sources told ANI.

"The Ministry had asked Lok Sabha MP from Jamui, Bihar, Chirag Paswan to vacate the 12 Janpath Bungalow last month," they added.

Several attempts to contact the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, Chirag Paswan were made, but he was not available for comment.

Former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan died last year due to illness at a private hospital in Delhi on October 8, 2020.

The bungalow has been the address of the late Union Minister in the National Capital for 31 years; from 1989 till his demise in October 2020. 

