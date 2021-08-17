STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre announces Rs 1,300 crore package for Northeast to tackle COVID-19

On the prolonged second wave of the pandemic in the Northeast, the minister said the peak in the region was seen much later than the rest of India and so it was taking time to decline.

Published: 17th August 2021 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medic collects swab sample from a person. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Centre will provide a financial package of Rs 1,353 crore to the Northeastern states to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday.

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation with the health ministers and senior officials of all the Northeastern states here, Mandaviya said the fund is being provided to purchase medicines, enhance oxygen supply, increase the number of beds at local and district-level hospitals."

The fund will also be utilised to speed up the vaccination drive by the states in the region," the Union minister told a press conference.

An official release said that Mandaviya announced a special package of Rs 1,352.92 crore for the Northeastern states to strengthen their health infrastructure to fight the pandemic effectively.

Out of the total amount, Rs 812.46 crore will be given to Assam, Rs 141.94 crore to Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 93.02 crore to Tripura, Rs 91.94 crore to Meghalaya, Rs 85.95 crore to Manipur, Rs 62.46 crore to Nagaland, Rs 44.30 crore to Mizoram and Rs 21.85 crore to Sikkim, the minister said in a tweet.

The Government of India is committed to providing enough vaccines to the states as per their requirements, the Union minister told the press conference following the review meeting.

He said the fund for the region is a part of the pan-India package of over Rs 23,000 crore.

Asked about the preparedness for the possible third wave of COVID-19 in the country, Mandaviya said, "The cases may rise again, but we are fully prepared to handle the situation."

The Centre has been constantly monitoring the situation in this region and is committed to providing all necessary assistance to the states to tackle the pandemic better.

Mandaviya praised all the eight states of the region on the vaccination front and said they are doing their best in giving the jabs to the people.

"Initially the vaccination rate was low due to various factors like demography and vaccine hesitancy along with other challenges. However, it has picked up during the last 10 days," he added.

On the prolonged second wave of the pandemic in the Northeast, the minister said the peak in the region was seen much later than the rest of the country and so it is taking time to decline.

"In the last two weeks, the cases have started declining in the Northeast and this is a good sign. All the states took various steps to contain the second wave and it is ending now," Mandaviya said.

He said all the states gave detailed presentations on how they are handling the COVID-19 situation after the Union Health Ministry elaborated on the steps taken by the Central government.

Earlier, Mandaviya met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and discussed the COVID-19 management of the state.

"I noted the steps being taken by the State Govt to curtail the spread of #COVID19 in Assam. The Central Govt will continue to support the State in its endeavours to mitigate the pandemic," the Union minister tweeted.

Sarma said on the microblogging site that the state government assured Mandaviya of Assam's "firm resolve" to provide the best healthcare services to its people.

"I also apprised Hon Minister @fertmin_india on BVFCL and how we have been working on reviving Namrup IV at the earliest. We've also expressed our interest in setting up a Nano Urea plant at BVFCL. Appreciate patient hearing from Sri @mansukhmandviya," the chief minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus India COVID-19 Northeast coronavirus Northeast states covid package
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp