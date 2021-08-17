Centre gets 10 days to fill tribunal vacancies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pulling up the Centre for steamrolling the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021, with provisions similar to those it had recently struck down in a separate judgment, the Supreme Court on Monday told the government to fill up the vacancies in various tribunals within 10 days.

Quoting media reports, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had told the House that the court had not struck down the provisions on ground of unconstitutionality. “What should we make of this bill? Should tribunals function or should be closed?” the CJI said, while asking Solicitor general Tushar Mehta whether the government could show the note prepared by it before introducing the bill.

The solicitor general assured the court that the process of appointments was on and sought two week’s time to give a full status report. However, turning down his request, the court directed the government to fill up the vacancies in 10 days and adjourned the matter for 10 days.

The provisions of the bill are similar to those of the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021, struck down in July last. The bill deals with the tenure of a member, age criteria and composition of the search-cum-selection panel making tribunal appointments.

‘Under process’ phrase meaningless

“For more than a year, whenever our registry asked for the status (from government), it was told that the appointments are under process. This ‘under process’ has no meaning,” the bench said. It made the observation while dealing with the delay in filling up vacancies in Debt Recovery Tribunals. Mehta said appointments were being taken up seriously with the highest authorities