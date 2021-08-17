STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre gets 10 days to fill tribunal vacancies

The solicitor general assured the court that the process of appointments was on and sought two week’s time to give a full status report.

Published: 17th August 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court has directed the government to fill up the Tribunal vacancies in 10 days.(File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pulling up the Centre for steamrolling the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021, with provisions similar to those it had recently struck down in a separate judgment, the Supreme Court on Monday told the government to fill up the vacancies in various tribunals within 10 days.  

Quoting media reports, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had told the House that the court had not struck down the provisions on ground of unconstitutionality. “What should we make of this bill? Should tribunals function or should be closed?” the CJI said, while asking Solicitor general Tushar Mehta whether the government could show the note prepared by it before introducing the bill.  

The solicitor general assured the court that the process of appointments was on and sought two week’s time to give a full status report. However, turning down his request, the court directed the government to fill up the vacancies in 10 days and adjourned the matter for 10 days.

The provisions of the bill are similar to those of the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021, struck down in July last. The bill deals with the tenure of a member, age criteria and composition of the search-cum-selection panel making tribunal appointments.

‘Under process’ phrase meaningless
“For more than a year, whenever our registry asked for the status (from government), it was told that the appointments are under process. This ‘under process’ has no meaning,” the bench said. It made the observation while dealing with the delay in filling up vacancies in Debt Recovery Tribunals. Mehta said appointments were being taken up seriously with the highest authorities

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribunals
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp