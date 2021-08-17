'Clear UPSC prelims, get Rs 1 lakh': Bihar announces incentives for female aspirants

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government on Tuesday announced incentives for female aspirants of central and state civil services.

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government would provide incentives to the aspirants if they qualify in the preliminary examinations of both the UPSC and the BPSC for preparing for the main examination and interview.

Earlier, only the aspirants belonging to SC/ST, and backward classes were being given the incentives. However, CM Nitish Kumar extended the incentive to the rest of the female aspirants in a move to encourage them.

After UP, the maximum number of candidates from Bihar qualify for central civil services every year.

Speaking on the occasion of Independence Day, Nitish Kumar said an incentive of Rs 50,000 would be given to all female aspirants if they qualify in the prelims of state civil services and Rs 1 lakh for qualifying in the all Indian civil services exams.

“This will certainly encourage girls and women belonging to all castes to prepare for civil services”, the CM said.

