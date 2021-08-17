STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Clear UPSC prelims, get Rs 1 lakh': Bihar announces incentives for female aspirants

CM Nitish Kumar said the move would certainly encourage girls and women belonging to all castes to prepare for civil services.

Published: 17th August 2021 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government on Tuesday announced incentives for female aspirants of central and state civil services.

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government would provide incentives to the aspirants if they qualify in the preliminary examinations of both the UPSC and the BPSC for preparing for the main examination and interview.

Earlier, only the aspirants belonging to SC/ST, and backward classes were being given the incentives. However, CM Nitish Kumar extended the incentive to the rest of the female aspirants in a move to encourage them.

After UP, the maximum number of candidates from Bihar qualify for central civil services every year.

Speaking on the occasion of Independence Day, Nitish Kumar said an incentive of Rs 50,000 would be given to all female aspirants if they qualify in the prelims of state civil services and Rs 1 lakh for qualifying in the all Indian civil services exams.

“This will certainly encourage girls and women belonging to all castes to prepare for civil services”, the CM said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UPSC prelims Bihar UPSC aspirants Nitish Kumar Bihar civil services
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp