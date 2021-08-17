Dehradun diary

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

IIT-Roorkee professors among 50 women achievers

Four faculty members from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee have been featured in the compendium by the Confederation of Indian Industry CII on 50 women achievers from India in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). The CII on August 8 launched an ebook, titled ‘WiSTEM-2021: Nurture and Celebrate Women in STEM’. The IIT Roorkee professors who are part of the compendium include Professor Davinder Kaur Walia, senior faculty in the Department of Physics.

BJP to allot tickets based on confidential survey

The Uttarakhand unit of the Bhartiya Janta Party has hired a private agency to conduct a ‘confidential survey’ to prepare a report on the ground reality in all 70 state Assembly constituencies. A senior party leader said the results of this survey will also help determine ticket distribution for the upcoming state Assembly elections in March 2022. “The first phase of the survey is already going on. The second phase will start on September 15 and the third phase will kick off on October 25. This will help the party get a ground report from all the 70 Assembly constituencies and decided ticket distribution accordingly,” said a senior party leader. Each phase of the survey will take 40 days to finish.

9 lakh vaccine doses administered in 10 days

In a span of 10 days from August 4 to 13 the state government has administered more than nine lakh vaccine doses. Experts have hailed the feat. Anoop Nautiyal, whose Social Development for Communities Foundation has been collating and analysing data since March 2020 when the first-ever case in the state surface said, “The pace of vaccination has picked up which gives hope that all adults will be vaccinated by December. However, availability of vaccine is imperative.” In the duration total of 9,44,518 doses were administered with an average of 94,452 doses per day.

Uttarakhand to probe fleecing amid Covid

Uttarakhand health department has initiated an inquiry into complaints that private hospitals charged exorbitant costs for Covid treatments during the second wave of the pandemic. Dr Manoj Upreti, the chief medical officer, Dehradun said, “The inquiry is on and money has been refunded to many families. We are working on many more such cases. No one is above law and action will be taken against those who tend to violate it.” Till date, Rs 1.36 crore has been paid back to 290 families by 15 private hospitals

vineet upadhyay

Our correspondent in Dehradun vineet.upadhyay@newindianexpress.com