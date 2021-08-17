STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dehradun diary

The IIT Roorkee professors who are part of the compendium include Professor Davinder Kaur Walia, senior faculty in the Department of Physics. 

Published: 17th August 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

IIT-Roorkee professors among 50 women achievers
Four faculty members from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT),  Roorkee have been featured in the compendium by the Confederation of Indian Industry CII on 50 women achievers from India in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). The CII on August 8 launched an ebook, titled ‘WiSTEM-2021: Nurture and Celebrate Women in STEM’. The IIT Roorkee professors who are part of the compendium include Professor Davinder Kaur Walia, senior faculty in the Department of Physics. 

BJP to allot tickets based on confidential survey 
The Uttarakhand unit of the Bhartiya Janta Party has hired a private agency to conduct a ‘confidential survey’ to prepare a report on the ground reality in all 70 state Assembly constituencies. A senior party leader said the results of this survey will also help determine ticket distribution for the upcoming state Assembly elections in March 2022. “The first phase of the survey is already going on. The second phase will start on September 15 and the third phase will kick off on October 25. This will help the party get a ground report from all the 70 Assembly constituencies and decided ticket distribution accordingly,” said a senior party leader. Each phase of the survey will take 40 days to finish.

9 lakh vaccine doses administered in 10 days
In a span of 10 days from August 4 to 13 the state government has administered more than nine lakh vaccine doses. Experts have hailed the feat. Anoop Nautiyal, whose Social Development for Communities Foundation has been collating and analysing data since March 2020 when the first-ever case in the state surface said, “The pace of vaccination has picked up which gives hope that all adults will be vaccinated by December. However, availability of vaccine is imperative.” In the duration total of 9,44,518 doses were administered with an average of 94,452 doses per day.

Uttarakhand to probe fleecing amid Covid
Uttarakhand health department has initiated an inquiry into complaints that private hospitals charged exorbitant costs for Covid treatments during the second wave of the pandemic. Dr Manoj Upreti, the chief medical officer, Dehradun said, “The inquiry is on and money has been refunded to many families. We are working on many more such cases. No one is above law and action will be taken against those who tend to violate it.” Till date, Rs 1.36 crore has been paid back to 290 families by 15 private hospitals

vineet upadhyay
Our correspondent in Dehradun vineet.upadhyay@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp