STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'I haven't compromised my ideology': Sushmita Dev after joining TMC

Dev, who was the chief of the women's wing of the Congress, joined the TMC in the presence of senior party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien in Kolkata on Monday.

Published: 17th August 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Former MP Sushmita Dev with TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and MP Derek O'Brien. (Photo | Twitter/@AITCofficial)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Tuesday said her joining the Trinamool Congress is "unconditional" and she will take any responsibility given to her by party president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Dev, who was the chief of the women's wing of the Congress, joined the TMC in the presence of senior party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien in Kolkata on Monday.

"I don't think I have compromised my ideology in joining the TMC. My joining the TMC is unconditional and I will take any responsibility given to me by Mamata Banerjee," Dev told reporters here.

A former MP, Dev was the national spokesperson of the grand old party and the chief of the All India Mahila Congress.

She sent her resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said, but offered no reason for her quitting.

"In my 30 years in politics, I haven't demanded anything from the Congress high command," Dev said.

Dev, who sidestepped any question regarding her reasons behind quitting the Congress, said it is wrong to compare Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee and "dig up dirt" on the former.

ALSO READ | Mamata Banerjee has excellent vision for TMC's future; hope to be helpful, says Sushmita Dev

"We don't know what the future holds. You will see what magic unfolds when both (Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee) come together," she said.

"I have a long relationship with the Congress and I have written everything about that in my resignation letter. I got many opportunities in Congress and I tried to do justice to all the responsibilities. Many people tried to call me, but I was not available. On August 15, I gave the Congress president my resignation," she said.

Showering praises on Mamata Banerjee, Dev said, "I am coming to the TMC office for the first time.

Mamata Di (Mamata Banerjee) is my idol, and thanks to her for accepting me into the party.

"Under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, I will make her vision more powerful. Mamata Di's work in Bengal is inspiring. Several schemes of the Bengal government are praiseworthy and the fighting spirit of Mamata Banerjee is known to everyone. My relationship with Mamata Banerjee is not just political, we have family ties," she said.

While neither Dev nor TMC MP and national spokesperson Derek O'Brien sitting beside her through the briefing described what her role would be in the party, sources indicate that she will be given "big responsibilities" in Assam and Tripura where the TMC is spreading its wings.

Sources said Dev was unhappy with the Congress high command over a few issues, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which she had supported going against the party's stance.

Dev, who won the Silchar seat in Assam in 2014, lost in 2019.

Silchar, a Bengali-dominated area is in favour of the CAA and after its enactment in 2019, but the stand of the Congress against it virtually sealed her fate.

Sources also indicated that Dev was upset with the handling of the CAA issue in her region by the Congress.

"Sushmita Dev has never spoken against the Constitution or human rights," she said when asked about CAA.

O'Brien, who was asked if the TMC is breaking/poaching from the Congress said the party does not believe in such tactics.

"If there are talented people who share a similar vision and they reach out to us, we welcome them," he said.

On the future strategy for Assam, the party leaders said, "Plan for Assam, Tripura or rest of the states will be revealed in September."

Commenting on the impact of Dev joining the TMC on the opposition unity, the Rajya Sabha MP said on August 20, Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting and "reconfirmed" that Mamata Banerjee will be in attendance.

"In parliament, you have seen opposition working together. Every one among them has a different relationship but our goal is the same," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushmita Dev TMC Trinamool Congress West Bengal politics West Bengal Congress Mamata Banerjee Mahila Congress
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp