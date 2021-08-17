STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In touch with Sikhs taking shelter in gurudwara near Kabul, they'll be brought to India soon: Puri

Puri who was approached by BJP MP Hans Raj Hans for help to the Sikhs also discussed the issue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said the Indian authorities are in touch with a group of Sikhs taking shelter in a gurudwara near Kabul in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country, and that they will be brought to India as soon as possible.

"We have been in touch with the Sikh leaders and those in Afghanistan. They will be brought back safely as soon as possible," Puri told PTI.

Hans who hails from Punjab said that around 250 Sikhs of Indian origin are taking shelter in the gurudwara near Kabul and they are safe.

"I met the Union minister Hardeep Puri Ji and requested for his help after which he talked to the external affairs minister and assured that the Indian origin Sikhs in Afghanistan will return to India after civilian flights restart," Hans told PTI.

The Indian authorities are in touch with them and ensuring their safety and safe return, added the North West Delhi MP.

