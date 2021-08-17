Ladakh reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, active tally down to 77 

By PTI

LEH: Ladakh recorded four fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,455 while the total active cases in the Union territory has gone down to 77, officials said on Tuesday.

Ladakh has registered 207 COVID-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

A total of 20,171 patients have recovered till date.

Of the total 4 new cases, three were from Leh and one from Kargil.

A total of 2,509 sample reports in Ladakh, including 934 from Leh and 1,575 from Kargil, were found negative, they said.

There was no new death due to coronavirus in Ladakh in the past 24 hours.

Ladakh has discharged nine patients with seven recoveries from Leh and three from Kargil.

With this, the total number of active cases in Ladakh has gone down to 77, including 65 in Leh and 12 in Kargil.

The total active cases count in the UT stood at 82 on Monday.