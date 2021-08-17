STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya capital calm after unrest, police launches helpline for evacuation 

Thangkhiew, who had surrendered in 2018, was shot dead when he allegedly tried to attack a police team with a knife during the raid in connection with a series of IED blasts in the state.

Published: 17th August 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government on Tuesday said there were no untoward incidents since curfew was clamped in the state capital following unrest, and launched a police helpline for people in need of evacuation.

Curfew has been imposed in Shillong till 5 am of August 18 and mobile internet services withdrawn in at least four districts as vandalism and arson rocked the state capital and nearby areas on Independence Day during the funeral procession of a former militant, who was killed in a recent police encounter.

"The Meghalaya Police has set up a helpline number for citizens stranded in the state capital. While there were no untoward incidents, those who wish to get evacuated will be assisted," a senior home department official told PTI.

He said three control rooms being handled by the state police are tasked with responding to evacuation calls from anyone and anywhere in the city.

Violence erupted in Mawlai and Jaiaw areas of Shillong following the death of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, the former self-styled general secretary of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), in an encounter when the police raided his home in the early hours of Friday.

Thangkhiew, who had surrendered in 2018, was shot dead when he allegedly tried to attack a police team with a knife during the raid in connection with a series of IED blasts in the state.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had on Monday announced a judicial investigation into the encounter killing of the former militant.

The Assam government has also issued an advisory, asking people not to travel to Shillong in the wake of the law and order situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shillong Cheristerfield Thangkhiew Meghalaya
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp