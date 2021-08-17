Meghalaya capital calm after unrest, police launches helpline for evacuation 

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government on Tuesday said there were no untoward incidents since curfew was clamped in the state capital following unrest, and launched a police helpline for people in need of evacuation.

Curfew has been imposed in Shillong till 5 am of August 18 and mobile internet services withdrawn in at least four districts as vandalism and arson rocked the state capital and nearby areas on Independence Day during the funeral procession of a former militant, who was killed in a recent police encounter.

"The Meghalaya Police has set up a helpline number for citizens stranded in the state capital. While there were no untoward incidents, those who wish to get evacuated will be assisted," a senior home department official told PTI.

He said three control rooms being handled by the state police are tasked with responding to evacuation calls from anyone and anywhere in the city.

Violence erupted in Mawlai and Jaiaw areas of Shillong following the death of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, the former self-styled general secretary of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), in an encounter when the police raided his home in the early hours of Friday.

Thangkhiew, who had surrendered in 2018, was shot dead when he allegedly tried to attack a police team with a knife during the raid in connection with a series of IED blasts in the state.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had on Monday announced a judicial investigation into the encounter killing of the former militant.

The Assam government has also issued an advisory, asking people not to travel to Shillong in the wake of the law and order situation.