STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Next All India Bar Examination to be held on October 24, says BCI

The BCI, which is the regulator of law education in the country, said that the last date of online registration form has also been extended to September 15.

Published: 17th August 2021 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The next All India Bar Examination will be held on October 24, the Bar Council of India (BCI) said on Tuesday.

The BCI, which is the regulator of law education in the country, said that the last date of online registration form has also been extended to September 15.

The council said in a press note that the extension was granted on the request received from many quarters, including various Bar Councils, advocates and even from many students whose final year LL.

B examinations got delayed due to the pandemic and Covid situation.

The BCI Secretary Srimanto Sen said that the last date of bank payment is September 20, while the last date for completion of online form is September 25.

The online release of admit cards is October 4, the BCI said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Bar Examination Bar Council of India
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp