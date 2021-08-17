Next All India Bar Examination to be held on October 24, says BCI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The next All India Bar Examination will be held on October 24, the Bar Council of India (BCI) said on Tuesday.

The BCI, which is the regulator of law education in the country, said that the last date of online registration form has also been extended to September 15.

The council said in a press note that the extension was granted on the request received from many quarters, including various Bar Councils, advocates and even from many students whose final year LL.

B examinations got delayed due to the pandemic and Covid situation.

The BCI Secretary Srimanto Sen said that the last date of bank payment is September 20, while the last date for completion of online form is September 25.

The online release of admit cards is October 4, the BCI said.