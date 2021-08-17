Physical hearing of cases to resume in Uttarakhand HC from August 24
A notification issued on Monday by the Registrar General of the High Court, Dhananjay Chaturvedi contains detailed guidelines to be followed after the resumption of physical hearing of cases.
NAINITAL: Physical hearing of cases in the Uttarakhand High Court, which were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume from August 24.
Only important cases have been heard during the period via video conferencing.
