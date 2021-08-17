STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Preparation for national farmers' convention in full swing: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

The SKM had announced on Monday that it would hold the national convention on August 26-27 to mark the completion of nine months of the farmers' protest.

Published: 17th August 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protest

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday said the preparation for an all-India convention of farmers is in full swing and it is receiving an enthusiastic response from across the country.

The SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions leading the agitation against the Centre's contentious agricultural laws, had announced on Monday that it would hold the national convention on August 26-27 to mark the completion of nine months of the farmers' protest.

The preparation for the all-India convention of farmers is in full swing, the SKM said in a statement.

"...enthusiastic response is being received from all over India. The national convention will see the presence of delegates from all states and union territories of India," it said.

The future course of action of the farmers' agitation will be jointly decided at the convention, it added.

The SKM said, "The central government has always tried to pretend that this historic farmers' movement is limited to a few states, overlooking the fact that farmers all over the country are struggling to stay afloat."

Thousands of farmers from across the country, particularly Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi borders, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, since November last year to demand the repeal of the three farm laws and a new law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Farmers claim that these laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- will do away with the MSP, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

The government maintains that these laws are pro-farmer.

Over 10 rounds of talks between the government and farmer leaders have failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SKM Samyukt Kisan Morcha farmers Agri Laws Farm Laws farmers protest
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp