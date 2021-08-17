UP becomes first state to cross milestone of 6 crore Covid vaccine doses

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Achieving a feat, Uttar Pradesh crossed another milestone by administering over 6 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday. This is the highest figure of vaccination done by any state so far.

The landmark came through on Tuesday afternoon. So far, over 5,07,22,629 have received their first doses while over 94,27,421 are fully vaccinated in UP.

While the state administering over 23.67 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to people in a single day, the second-highest so far, on August 3, around 29.52 lakh doses were given in UP which is a record in itself.

On the contrary, other states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh have so far administered 5.01 crore doses. The vaccination numbers in Rajasthan stand at 3.82 crore, West Bengal has vaccinated around 3.46 crore people, in Tamil Nadu only 2.71 crore vaccine doses have been given and Kerala has vaccinated only 2.46 crore of its population.

Ensuring that no section is left under this massive vaccination campaign, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials to cover each and everyone in getting their doses in a hassle-free manner.