126 electronic detonators seized from history-sheeter's home in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district

While investigating a theft case, the Aurangabad rural police raided the home of Jitendra Santoshshing Tak, a repeat offender, in Georai Brooke Bond village.

Published: 18th August 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

The bomb squad and clues teams visited the spot to conduct an investigation.

Representational image ( Representational photo | EPS)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: At least 126 electronic detonators were recovered from the home of a history-sheeter in a village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, police said on Wednesday. While investigating a theft case, the Aurangabad rural police raided the home of Jitendra Santoshshing Tak (35), a repeat offender, in Georai Brooke Bond village, an official said.

"The theft had occurred in a grocery store in the locality on Tuesday and after examining the CCTV footage, the police identified the suspects. During a raid at the accused's home, the police seized materials used in the theft and also recovered 126 electronic detonators," the official said.

"A manhunt has been launched for the absconding accused. The detonators have been manufactured by a company in Hyderabad. We are investigating the matter," assistant police inspector Vishwas Patil said. An offence has been registered under the Explosives Act 1884 at Chikalthana police station, it was stated.

