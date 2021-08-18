STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Air India moves HC challenging order quashing decision to terminate pilots

The appeals came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh and have been listed for proceedings on August 24 at the request of Air India's counsel.

Published: 18th August 2021 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

flight, coronavirus, air india

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging a single judge's order quashing the national carrier's decision to terminate services of pilots, both permanent and on contract, and directing their reinstatement.

The appeals came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh and have been listed for proceedings on August 24 at the request of Air India's counsel.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Air India, submitted that a second group of appeals is coming up for hearing next week and these pleas be also heard with them.

Air India has challenged the June 1 order of the single judge which had also ordered that back wages would have to be paid to the reinstated pilots.

The high court had said that the back wages, including allowances, have to be paid at par with what in-service pilots were receiving and in accordance with the government rules.

It had also said that extension of contract, in the future, of the contractual pilots would be at the discretion of Air India in view of their satisfactory performance.

The order was passed in over 40 petitions by pilots whose services were terminated by Air India on August 13 last year.

The pilots whose jobs were terminated had initially moved the court in July last year seeking directions to Air India to accept withdrawal of the resignations tendered by them.

However, on August 13, 2020, Air India issued termination letters to several pilots including those who had wanted to withdraw their resignations.

Subsequently, the pilots moved the high court against the August 13, 2020, decision of Air India.

Some pilots had initially tendered their resignations over delay by Air India in disbursing pay and allowances.

They had also contended that neither were their notice periods reduced nor any no-objection certificate issued to them after receipt of resignation.

They had further contended that the resignations were subsequently withdrawn, but the withdrawal was not accepted by Air India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Delhi High Court
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp