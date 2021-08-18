Bihar announces Rs 15000 in aid for girl and Rs Rs 10000 for boy born at flood-relief camps

By Express News Service

PATNA: Amidst the ongoing devastation caused by floods in more than 26 districts in Bihar, it has been announced that if a pregnant woman attains motherhood while staying at a flood-relief camp, she will get a financial support of Rs 10000 on the birth of a male child and Rs 15000 on the birth of a female child.

The decision came after chief minister Nitish Kumar visited a number of flood-relief camps across many flood-affected districts, including at Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Begusarai, during the last three days with officials.

"The first right on the state exchequer of Bihar belongs to the people suffering or affected by disasters like flood. Pregnant women living in Bihar's flood-relief camps will be given financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for having a son and Rs 15,000 for having a daughter," the Chief Minister announced.

Nitish Kumar said all necessary arrangements are being made for rushing relief to all the affected people and a financial assistance of Rs 6000 per flood-affected family is also being given by the state government in addition to the aid announced by him for new mothers.

He said that special care is being given to pregnant women and all medical facilities have been made avaibale to them.

Hundreds of pregnant women are taking shelter at flood-relief camps across all the flood-affected districts.

So far, six pregnant women have been evacuated from flooded areas in East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Katihar and Bhojpur by the NDRF personnel.

On August 13 and 18, two pregnant women delivered kids at the Digha and Nakta flood relief camps. One of them delivered twins - a boy and girl - and the other a boy.

The Patna DM Dr Chandrasekhar Singh said a sum of Rs 25000 including Rs 10000 for the male kid and Rs 15000 for the female kid will be given to the woman who delivered twins.