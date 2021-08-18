Centre weaponising ED, NIA against those speaking the truth, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said those who speak the truth in “naya Kashmir” are being punished after her mother was on Wednesday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

Mehbooba’s mother Gulshan Nazir was questioned by the agency at its Srinagar office for about three hours. Gulshan, the wife of late former CM Mufti Sayeed, was earlier questioned by the ED on July 14. Subsequently the agency, on August 6, issued a fresh summons, asking her to appear for questioning again.“In naya Kashmir, whosoever talks true and truth, he or she is being punished,” Mehbooba told reporters, after her mother’s interrogation.

She said agencies like the ED and the NIA are being weaponised against politicians, activists, journalists, students, etc. “Whosoever talks truth and whoever talks against divisive policy and also against false narrative on J&K created by them, they have to face this punishment,” she said.

Referring to the chronology of the summons, PDP chief said, “When I refused to meet the Delimitation Commission, the next day a summon was issued to my mother. And when I took out a peaceful protest on August 5, the next day she received ED summon.”

“In New India being summoned by agencies like NIA & ED have become a ritual for whoever disagrees with government of India’s divisive agenda and policies,” she said.