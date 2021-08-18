Despite green light, flood keeps most schools shut across Bihar 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Though the Bihar government has allowed private and public schools to begin offline classes, thousands of schools in localities hit hard by the ongoing flood situation have not been able to open. According to officials, 26 districts of the state, out of a total of 38, are facing a flood situation. About 32 lakh people have been severely affected.

In districts like Bhojpur, Khagria, Vaishali, Buxar, Nalanda, Bhagalpur and Saran, thousands of children continue to be out of school and suffer the loss of learning opportunities as their school buildings are still inundated by floodwater.

The offline classes started on Monday for students of classes 1 to 8 following the Covid protocols in more than a thousand schools, which are in areas not affected by the flood. These schools have recorded a 50 per cent student attendance.

Surendra Kumar, 52, a farmer from Khagaria, said his three children studying in classes 5, 6, and 7 have not been able to go to school because of the flood.“They have started forgetting whatever they had learnt earlier, because the school is still closed due to flood now. The flood is now wreaking havoc on the future of children after Covid,” he complained.