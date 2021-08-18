Ex-Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi’s political advisor booked for sexual harassment

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: An FIR has been lodged against Sunil Tiwari -- political advisor of former CM and BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi -- for sexually harassing an 18-year old tribal girl at Argora Police Station in Ranchi.

The police have swung into action after the FIR was lodged by the girl from Khunti, who used to work as a domestic help at Tiwari’s house.

The police, however, are tightlipped on the issue and reluctant to say anything in this regard. Sources claimed that the girl, in her FIR, has alleged that Tiwari used to make physical relations with her forcefully and even threatened to kill her if she tried to open her mouth to anyone.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand starts production of silk sarees, aim to turn a 'silken valley'

“The girl has also recorded her statement in the court after undergoing the medical tests. She shared the ordeal with her parents a few days ago following which they decided to file FIR in this regard,” said a source in the police department.

Babulal Marandi said that police has become a tool of the state government, and the FIR is a reaction against the Mumbai model rape case against Chief Minister Hemant Soren as Tiwari is an intervener in the case being heard at Mumbai High Court.

“Since the case was being delayed in Mumbai High Court, he has filed a writ application in Supreme Court on August 5 which is likely to be heard on August 23. It is nothing but an effort to malign his image as a reaction to the intervention application filed by him in Mumbai High Court,” said Marandi. He demanded a fair probe either by CBI or a committee headed by a sitting High Court Judge.

Meanwhile, JMM spokesperson said after rejoining the BJP, Marandi has been hiding the wrongdoing of its leaders. It seems Marandi has signed some sort of annual maintenance contract (AMC) with the party, he said.