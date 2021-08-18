STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini arrested by state vigilance bureau in corruption case

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini’s lawyer APS Deol termed his arrest illegal as he said that a seven day notice  has to be given to him before taking action.

Published: 18th August 2021 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

During the questioning it was decided to arrest him. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini has been arrested by state Vigilance Bureau in a corruption case and a FIR has bee registered against him in another case as well.

Sources said Saini on his own reached the vigilance bureau office late night as he wanted to join investigation in the corruption case of DA against him.

During the questioning it was decided to arrest him. He was arrested in another case registered against him of taking bribe in a recruitment of Punjab Police personnel when he was the DGP.

His lawyers are still in the vigilance office and arguing with the officials of the bureau. While his security personnel are still outside the vigilance bureau as they were told to go as he has been formally arrested but they reportedly refused to go. Saini’s lawyers have been told by the officials of the bureau that he will be produced in the court tomorrow morning.

"Saini reached the vigilance bureau office but did not get out of his vehicle and kept on sitting inside, he was told to come out and join the investigation and then he was arrested," said a senior official of the bureau.

Saini’s lawyer APS Deol termed his arrest illegal as he said that a seven day notice  has to be given to him before taking action.

Saini had moved the high court on Tuesday apprehending the arrest. His petition seeking directions to the investigating officer not to arrest him for any other additional offences in the corruption case against him was dismissed as withdrawn by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A few days ago  vigilance bureau booked Saini in a disproportionate assets case and conducted a raid to arrest him from his house in Sector 20 here. Saini was however not found at his residence. Saini and seven others was registered under prevention of corruption act in a case pertaining to sale of a property in a
Mohali village.

