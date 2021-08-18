STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat government to HC: Anti-conversion law does not prohibit inter-faith marriages

After hearing the government's arguments, a division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Biren Vaishnav kept the next hearing on August 19 for pronouncement of an interim order.

Published: 18th August 2021 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Tuesday strongly defended its new anti-conversion law before the High Court, claiming the legislation only deals with "unlawful" religious conversion through marriage and does not prohibit people from entering into inter-faith wedlocks.

To further allay apprehensions raised by a petitioner as well as the Gujarat HC about the new law, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, on behalf of the state government, said the legislation has several "safety valves", such as prior approval of a district magistrate or an SDM- level officer to initiate prosecution.

After hearing the government's arguments, a division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Biren Vaishnav kept the next hearing on August 19 for pronouncement of an interim order.

The bench is hearing a petition challenging provisions of the law which penalizes forcible or fraudulent religious conversion through marriage.

The petition against the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021, was filed last month by the Gujarat chapter of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind.

The Act was notified on June 15.

During past hearings, the petitioner's lawyer, Mihir Joshi, had claimed the amended law has "vague" terms which are against basic principles of marriage and right to propagate, profess and practice religion as enshrined in Article 25 of the Constitution.

Since the law says no person shall be converted by use of force, allurement, fraudulent means and by marriage, Joshi said, it becomes an offence under its provisions if two persons of different faiths get married.

In his response, AG Trivedi told the bench that people should not have any fear about the law.

"Why this fear? So long as genuine conversion is there, people need not worry. (Inter-faith) marriage per se is not prohibited in this law. It only prohibits forcible conversion by marriage."

"The law says no person shall be converted by use of force, allurement, fraudulent means or by marriage for the purpose of conversion," Trivedi argued.

Trivedi said no FIR has been lodged just on the ground of inter-faith marriage under this law as it does not prohibit such wedlocks per se.

"This is not the usual IPC section. The law mandates that the case must be investigated by a Deputy SP-rank officer, not any constable or PSI. Further, prosecution will not start without the sanction of the District Magistrate or the Sub-Divisional Magistrate. These are the safety valves given under the law," said the state government's top law officer.

Trivedi added that the focus of the law on unlawful conversion and not marriages as stated by the petitioner.

He informed the court that only three complaints had been registered across the state under this law so far.

The BJP government had passed the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly during the budget session.

Governor Acharya Devvrat gave his assent to the bill on May 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat High Court Love Jihad Anti-Conversion Law Inter-faith Marriage
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp