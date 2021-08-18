STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: Robbers blow up ATM using explosives; leave notes worth Rs 7 lakh scattered behind as people gather

The incident occurred around 3 am on Wednesday at the india1 automated teller machine (ATM) in the town, Sub Divisional Officer of Police G D Sharma said.

Published: 18th August 2021 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

SHIVPURI: Robbers blew up an ATM using explosives in Karera town of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, but as people gathered there on hearing the loud sound, the miscreants fled from the spot immediately, leaving currency notes worth around Rs 7 lakh lying scattered there for some time before the police arrived, an official said.

The incident occurred around 3 am on Wednesday at the india1 automated teller machine (ATM) in the town, Sub Divisional Officer of Police G D Sharma said.

The explosion was so powerful that it left the machine completely mangled, he said.

"Due to the loud sound of the explosion, people living nearby gathered at the spot, which forced the miscreants to flee, leaving the currency notes spread around," Sharma said.

A police team reached the spot immediately on getting the information and collected the currency notes worth Rs 6.72 lakh from the spot and torn bills worth Rs 27,000, he said.

"The explosion was so powerful that even the transformer, from where the power supply was taken, got blown up," he said.

A forensic team reached the spot and police have started investigating the incident to know from where the miscreants procured the explosives, he said.

Police have sought information from the cash filling company about the amount present inside the ATM at the time of the blast, Shama said, adding that the CCTV footage is being checked to trace those involved in the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATM Blast
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp