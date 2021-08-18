STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Now, Bihar Public Services Commission to recruit head teachers for govt schools

The eligibility for the post of head teachers in primary schools would be fixed for 8 years of teaching experience in a government school.

Published: 18th August 2021 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: In a bid to ensure quality education, the Bihar government has decided that that the heads teachers in both primary and high schools will be recruited through the Bihar Public Services Commission.

The Bihar cabinet, at a meeting late on Tuesday evening, cleared the proposal for this arrangement.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in his Independence Day speech, had announced that the decision was already approved by the state cabinet. As per the decision, the school heads in the primary and the higher secondary government schools would be recruited by the Bihar Public Services Commission through separate cadres of their services.

ALSO READ | Bihar announces Rs 15000 in aid for girl and Rs Rs 10000 for boy born at flood-relief camps

“This has, in fact, been decided with an aim to ensure quality education and better school management by the school heads recruited by the BPSC through separate cadres”, state Education Minister Vijay K Choudhary told reporters.

As per an official estimate, more than 40,558 head teachers in primary schools and nearly 5,334 for secondary high schools will be recruited through these new procedures.

Chaudhary said BPSC would conduct a competitive examination for recruitment and appointment to these posts.

To date, the senior-most teachers in the primary and the secondary high schools have been working as heads.

The eligibility for the post of head teacher in primary schools would be fixed for 8 years of teaching experience in a government school.

Meanwhile, the state’s main opposition RJD lashed out at the state government over the move. “This kind of decision will have an adverse impact on the teaching work,” RJD spokesperson Chittranjan Gagan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Public Services Commission Bihar school head teachers Nitish Kumar Bihar education
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp