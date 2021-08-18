Now, Bihar Public Services Commission to recruit head teachers for govt schools

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a bid to ensure quality education, the Bihar government has decided that that the heads teachers in both primary and high schools will be recruited through the Bihar Public Services Commission.

The Bihar cabinet, at a meeting late on Tuesday evening, cleared the proposal for this arrangement.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in his Independence Day speech, had announced that the decision was already approved by the state cabinet. As per the decision, the school heads in the primary and the higher secondary government schools would be recruited by the Bihar Public Services Commission through separate cadres of their services.

“This has, in fact, been decided with an aim to ensure quality education and better school management by the school heads recruited by the BPSC through separate cadres”, state Education Minister Vijay K Choudhary told reporters.

As per an official estimate, more than 40,558 head teachers in primary schools and nearly 5,334 for secondary high schools will be recruited through these new procedures.

Chaudhary said BPSC would conduct a competitive examination for recruitment and appointment to these posts.

To date, the senior-most teachers in the primary and the secondary high schools have been working as heads.

The eligibility for the post of head teacher in primary schools would be fixed for 8 years of teaching experience in a government school.

Meanwhile, the state’s main opposition RJD lashed out at the state government over the move. “This kind of decision will have an adverse impact on the teaching work,” RJD spokesperson Chittranjan Gagan said.