STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena slams Maharashtra Governor over MLCs nomination row

Taking a jibe at the Maharashtra Governor, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that the MLCs would not be appointed until the Governor's "favourite government" comes to power in the state.

Published: 18th August 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, slammed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over the delay in the decision on the nomination of 12 Members of Legislative Council (MLC) recommended by the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana alleged that Koshyari's behaviour as Governor is "unconstitutional and politically biased".

Taking a jibe at the Maharashtra Governor, Saamana said that the MLCs would not be appointed until the Governor's "favourite government" comes to power in the state.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra had submitted a list of 12 members to be nominated to the Legislative Council to the Governor on November 6 last year but Maharashtra Governor has not taken any decision over the matter yet, it claimed.

Referring to the order passed by the Bombay High Court in the matter, the editorial said: "The state High Court has said that it is the duty of Koshyari to declare his decision on the nomination of 12 MLCs. Taking eight months to make a decision is a little too much."

The editorial also mentioned the recent meeting of Governor Koshyari with NCP leader Sharad Pawar during a flag hoisting event.

"During the meeting, Pawar asked the Governor about the appointment of the 12 MLCs to which Koshyari replied that he (Pawar) need not insist about the appointment as the state government is not requesting about it," the editorial read.

"However, Pawar reminded him that the Chief Minister had already sent a letter to take a decision regarding the appointment of twelve MLCs soon. Pawar took a jibe on Koshyari saying that he must have forgotten about it because he is getting old."

"What should the state government do to remind the Governor that it is the Constitutional duty of the governor to sign the proposal sent by the Cabinet. Should the state Cabinet gather at the Raj Bhavan and bang utensils to attract his attention over the matter?" it added.

"Koshyari's behaviour as a Governor is unconstitutional and politically biased," it said.

Shiv Sena also slammed Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and said that Raj Bhavan could not help them in changing the power in the state.

Shiv Sena, in its editorial, has also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interfere in the matter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Members of Legislative Council MLC nominations Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA Bombay High Court
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp