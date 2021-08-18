STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sukhbir Badal to go on 100-day yatra to build pre-poll buzz in Punjab

The first is to inform the public about the corrupt deeds of Capt Amarinder Singh’s government.

Published: 18th August 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced that he would take out a 100-day yatra covering 100 constituencies from Tuesday to draw attention to corruption in the Congress-led Punjab governmentThe yatra will start from Zira. Sukhbir has released charge sheets against both the Congress and the AAP. Addressing the media after launching the party’s campaign Gall Punjab Di, Sukhbir said he would hold 700 public meetings and address each and every section of the society during his 100-day day yatra. 

He said his yatra had two main purposes. The first is to inform the public about the corrupt deeds of Capt Amarinder Singh’s government. The second is to collect feedback from the the people and to inform them about what they can expect from a SAD-BSP government. The state is due for Assembly elections next year. Sukhbir said the people can join the party’s campaign against corruption by giving a missed call to 96878 96878. A website www.GallPunjabDi.in was also launched on Monday.

Sukhbir released a charge sheet against the Congress and AAP.  He said the chief minister has a lot to answer with regard to the Rs 6,500 crore excise scam. Five of Amarinder’s ministerial colleagues stand accused of corruption. Sukhbir said while Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was involved in the SC scholarship scam, Sukhjinder Randhawa was involved in the seed scam, Balbir Sidhu in the Covid procurement and de-addiction tablets scam, Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the wheat scam and Shyam Sunder Arora in the JCT land scam.He said Amarinder has destroyed Punjab in the last four-and-a -half years. 

Amarinder broke promises: SAD 
Chandigarh: SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal accused Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh of breaking his poll promises. “Capt Amarinder Singh took an oath on the holy Gutka Sahib and broke it by not fulfilling his promise to eradicate drugs, ensure a complete `90,000 crore loan waiver and provide jobs to members of each household,” Badal said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukhbir Singh Badal
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp