Sukhbir Badal to go on 100-day yatra to build pre-poll buzz in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced that he would take out a 100-day yatra covering 100 constituencies from Tuesday to draw attention to corruption in the Congress-led Punjab governmentThe yatra will start from Zira. Sukhbir has released charge sheets against both the Congress and the AAP. Addressing the media after launching the party’s campaign Gall Punjab Di, Sukhbir said he would hold 700 public meetings and address each and every section of the society during his 100-day day yatra.

He said his yatra had two main purposes. The first is to inform the public about the corrupt deeds of Capt Amarinder Singh’s government. The second is to collect feedback from the the people and to inform them about what they can expect from a SAD-BSP government. The state is due for Assembly elections next year. Sukhbir said the people can join the party’s campaign against corruption by giving a missed call to 96878 96878. A website www.GallPunjabDi.in was also launched on Monday.

Sukhbir released a charge sheet against the Congress and AAP. He said the chief minister has a lot to answer with regard to the Rs 6,500 crore excise scam. Five of Amarinder’s ministerial colleagues stand accused of corruption. Sukhbir said while Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was involved in the SC scholarship scam, Sukhjinder Randhawa was involved in the seed scam, Balbir Sidhu in the Covid procurement and de-addiction tablets scam, Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the wheat scam and Shyam Sunder Arora in the JCT land scam.He said Amarinder has destroyed Punjab in the last four-and-a -half years.

Amarinder broke promises: SAD

Chandigarh: SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal accused Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh of breaking his poll promises. “Capt Amarinder Singh took an oath on the holy Gutka Sahib and broke it by not fulfilling his promise to eradicate drugs, ensure a complete `90,000 crore loan waiver and provide jobs to members of each household,” Badal said