Sushmita switch won’t affect Opposition unity: TMC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday said Sushmita Dev joining the party will not impact Opposition unity and asserted that they do not believe in poaching. TMC lawmaker Derek O’Brien said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will join the Opposition meeting called by Sonia Gandhi along with other leaders on August 20.“AITC does not believe in poaching. If there are talented people who share a similar vision and they reach out to us, we welcome them,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.

On the impact of Dev’s joining TMC on Opposition unity, Brien said, “Today is August 17th and on August 20th, Soniaji has called a meeting. Let me confirm Mamata Banerjee will join the meeting with leaders from other parties. In Parliament, you have seen Opposition working together and everyone among them has a different relationship. Our goal is the same,” he added.On the future strategy for Assam, he said, “Plan for Assam, Tripura or rest of the states will be revealed in September.”

Dev said her relation with Congress was for 30 years, but she cannot deny her relationship with the West Bengal CM. “Owing to the fact that my father was a former Union minister, we (my family and I) know her for 40 years. I have written to Sonia Gandhiji and sought her blessings. Congress has given me ample opportunities and there is not a single moment that I regret. I have no grievances against Soniaji and Rahulji,” she said.

On joining TMC, Dev said, “I have joined TMC without any conditions. It is because when a new relationship is built, it can be fostered only on trust and I have complete faith in Mamata Didi. She has epitomised good governance. In addition, her courage against adversity is commendable. A woman leader who can sit on hunger strike for 26 days in support of protesting farmers, it is needless to describe her courage in words.”