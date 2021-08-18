STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushmita switch won’t affect Opposition unity: TMC

Trinamool Congress on Tuesday said Sushmita Dev joining the party will not impact Opposition unity and asserted that they do not believe in poaching.

Published: 18th August 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Sushmita Dev addresses the media with TMC MP Derek O’Brien on Tuesday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday said Sushmita Dev joining the party will not impact Opposition unity and asserted that they do not believe in poaching. TMC lawmaker Derek O’Brien said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will join the Opposition meeting called by Sonia Gandhi along with other leaders on August 20.“AITC does not believe in poaching. If there are talented people who share a similar vision and they reach out to us, we welcome them,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.

On the impact of Dev’s joining TMC on Opposition unity, Brien said, “Today is August 17th and on August 20th, Soniaji has called a meeting. Let me confirm Mamata Banerjee will join the meeting with leaders from other parties. In Parliament, you have seen Opposition working together and everyone among them has a different relationship. Our goal is the same,” he added.On the future strategy for Assam, he said, “Plan for Assam, Tripura or rest of the states will be revealed in September.”

Dev said her relation with Congress was for 30 years, but she cannot deny her relationship with the West Bengal CM. “Owing to the fact that my father was a former Union minister, we (my family and I) know her for 40 years. I have written to Sonia Gandhiji and sought her blessings. Congress has given me ample opportunities and there is not a single moment that I regret. I have no grievances against Soniaji and Rahulji,” she said.

On joining TMC, Dev said, “I have joined TMC without any conditions. It is because when a new relationship is built, it can be fostered only on trust and I have complete faith in Mamata Didi. She has epitomised good governance. In addition, her courage against adversity is commendable. A woman leader who can sit on hunger strike for 26 days in support of protesting farmers, it is needless to describe her courage in words.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Trinamool Congress Sushmita Dev
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp