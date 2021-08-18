STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Truth always wins': Congress on Shashi Tharoor's discharge in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and senior leader Jairam Ramesh hailed Tharoor's discharge in the case, and said the truth always wins.

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After a Delhi court discharged Shashi Tharoor in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case, the Congress on Wednesday asked whether the prime minister would apologise for his "intemperate" remarks against him.

Congress leaders hailed Tharoor's discharge in the case, and said the truth always wins.

Taking to Twitter, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "The truth always wins. The constant abuse, innuendos and slander of our colleague Shashi Tharoor by BJP and its crony TV anchors comes to naught. Will the PM now apologise for his intemperate remarks? Will the same TV anchors do a debate and apologise today."

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "For seven years my friend and colleague Shashi Tharoor was harassed and subjected to vilification, abuse and mental torture." "Today, he stands vindicated and the MoSha duo along with their hatchet men stand totally exposed. Jai Ho for the judiciary. All is not lost yet," he said in a tweet.

Tharoor in a statement also said his faith in the Indian judiciary stands vindicated and the ruling brings a "significant conclusion to the long nightmare" that enveloped him. "This brings a significant conclusion to the long nightmare which had enveloped me after the tragic passing of my late wife Sunanda," Tharoor said.

"I have weathered dozens of unfounded accusations and media vilification patiently, sustained by my faith in the Indian judiciary, which today stands vindicated," the former Union minister said. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel earlier pronounced the order discharging Tharoor in the case during a virtual hearing.

