Bengal BJP MLA 'disappears', found six hours later at police station

KOLKATA: A BJP MLA in West Bengal "disappeared" under mysterious circumstances in the early hours of Thursday only to surface six hours later at a nearby police station, officials said.

Chandana Bauri, a lawmaker from the Saltora assembly seat, was reported to be missing by her husband around 2:45 AM to the CISF commandos who are deployed to protect her under the 'X' category central security cover.

A search was launched and her mobile phone was called, the officials said.

The MLA told the Central Industrial Security Force commandos over phone that she was at the Gangajalghati police station and she reportedly left the house after an argument with her husband.

The MLA later accompanied the security team to reach her house around 9:30 AM.

Bauri, 30, is the wife of a daily-wage earner and had won the recently concluded assembly poll defeating her Trinamool Congress rival.

Under the lowest 'X' category central VIP security cover, at least two armed commandos are present round-the-clock with the protectee at the place of their residence.

A number of BJP MLAs were provided this cover by the Union home ministry in view of possible threats to them post the elections.