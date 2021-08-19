STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cabinet nod for palm cultivation scheme

He also stated the government will support the MSP mechanism by direct benefit transfer to the farmers the difference of the MSP and market price.

Published: 19th August 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new Centrally sponsored scheme to promote palm plantation which aims to cut down on the import of palm oil, with focus on Northeastern states and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the meeting, termed it a game-changer, saying it will give a boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters during a briefing that the cultivation of palm in the country would be scaled up three times. He said there’s an availability of 28 lakh hectares, almost one-third in the Northeast, which could be utilised for the palm oil programme. Tomar said no forest land will be diverted for this purpose.

Tomar also stated the government will be coming out with a Minimum Support Price (MSP) kind of a mechanism to give assurance to the farmers that their produces will be procured. He also stated the government will support the MSP mechanism by direct benefit transfer to the farmers the difference of the MSP and market price.

The scheme entails a financial outlay of `11,040 crore out of which `8,844 crore is the share of the Central government, with the sharing formula with Northeastern states being 90:10 and 60:40 for the rest of the country. The scheme will be called “National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP)”. 

Tomar argued the government is promoting palm oil within the country because of the higher per hectare yield in comparison to other oil seeds, including mustard, groundnut and soybean.

The scheme aims to cover an additional area of 6.5 lakh hectares for oil palm till 2025-26 and reach the target of 10 lakh hectares later. The production of crude palm oil is expected to go substantially, up to 11.20 lakh tonnes by 2025-26 and 28 lakh tonnes by 2029-30.

Kigali Amendment to be ratified
The Cabinet in a meeting on Wednesday chaired by PM Narendra Modi gave its nod for ratifying the ‘Kigali Amendment’ to the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the ozone layer for phasedown of Hydro-flurocarbons. The amendment was adopted by parties to the Montreal Protocol in 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Cabinet palm plantation palm oil
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp