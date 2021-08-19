STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chawl redevelopment: Residents to pay only Rs 1,000 as stamp duty

“MHADA is the nodal agency for the redevelopment of these BDD chawls. We are committed to completing the project in 36 months.

Published: 19th August 2021

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  In a relief to tenants of Mumbai’s BDD chawls, the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided to charge only a nominal stamp duty and registration fees of Rs 1,000 from them for the redevelopment of their flats.

Normally, Maharashtra government charges 6% as stamp duty. Under BDD chawl redevelopment project, residents of the chawls, who presently live in small 160-sq-feet apartments will get 500-sq-ft houses
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said Wednesday’s decision will not only give relief to the residents of the chawl, but boost the redevelopment project.

“The BDD chawls was constructed in 1921-1931 by the British. These are 207 chawls spread over 90 acres in the heart of Mumbai. We are committed to the time-bound redevelopment of these 94-year-old structures, which are currently in bad shape,” Thackeray said.

Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad said residents of the chawl won’t be able to pay the normal 6% stamp duty and registration fee, and hence, the decision will come as a relief for many.

“MHADA is the nodal agency for the redevelopment of these BDD chawls. We are committed to completing the project in 36 months. The work has already started. We are not displacing the people forcefully. It is one of the major redevelopment projects in the heart of Mumbai. We will not only rehabilitate the existing people, but it will also create additional houses. These additional housing stock can be sold to the common people through MHADA lottery scheme,” Awhad who grew up in a chawl.

