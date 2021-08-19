STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala writes Class 10 English paper

The former chief minister said even though he could not get much education when he was young, he used to listen to English words with attention and then write those.

Published: 19th August 2021 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SIRSA: Former Haryana Chief Minister and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala has written the Class 10 English subject exam of the Haryana School Education Board at a centre here at the age of 86 years.

He said he had prepared for the exam thoroughly and would pass with cent per cent marks.

"I had appeared in the Class 10 examination two years ago while I was in the Tihar Jail. However, I did not appear in the English paper. The education board gave me a compartment in the subject, so I wrote the paper now," Chautala said after appearing in the exam at the Arya Kanya Senior Secondary School on Arya Samaj Road in Sirsa on Wednesday.

The former chief minister said even though he could not get much education when he was young, he used to listen to English words with attention and then write those.

"That is how I got hold of the subject," he said.

A court in Rohini had convicted Chautala in the junior basic teachers recruitment case in Haryana and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment.

The INLD leader was lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail from January 2013 to July this year.

"During my prison term, I decided to work on my educational qualification," Chautala said.

The Haryana education board withheld Chautala's Class 12 results on August 5 as he had not cleared the Class 10 English paper.

A class 10 student of the Sirsa school, Malkiat Kaur, assisted Chautala as a writer for the paper.

"He was well prepared, his pronunciation was very good and his marks are expected to be good in this subject," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Om Prakash Chautala Haryana School Education Board Arya Kanya Senior Secondary School
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp