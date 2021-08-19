STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCP seeks sacking of Union minister Bhagawanth Khuba over celebratory firing incident in Karnataka

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase claimed that two of the weapons seized by the police were unlicensed, he and that the act 'posed grave threat to the lives of bystanders'.

Published: 19th August 2021 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Bhagawanth Khuba

Union Minister Bhagawanth Khuba (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday demanded that Union Minister of State Bhagawanth Khuba be sacked over celebratory firing during the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Karnataka.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately sack Union minister Khuba for organizing the Jan Ashirwad Yatra during which a very provocative incident of celebratory firing took place," NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said in a statement here.

Two of the weapons seized by the police were unlicensed, he claimed, adding that the act "posed grave threat to the lives of bystanders".

"Why did police not intervene in time and seize the weapons during the Yatra? How can Khuba give justification that no live rounds were fired but only fire crackers were used when the videos clearly show evidence," the NCP spokesperson asked.

Khuba should take responsibility for the incident and resign, he demanded. Four people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly firing in the air to welcome Khuba to Yadgir town in Karnataka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nationalist Congress Party Jan Ashirwad Yatra BJP Bhagawanth Khuba Karnataka BJP firing
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp