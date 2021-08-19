STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 57.16 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Government

While 26,66,831 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose, 6,01,437 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Thursday, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Published: 19th August 2021 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)

A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 57.16 crore, including over 48 lakh doses given on Thursday, according to the Union health ministry.

While 26,66,831 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose, 6,01,437 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

"Cumulatively, 21,13,11,218 persons in the age group of 18-44 years across 37 states and Union territories have received their first dose and a total of 1,79,43,325 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive," it said.

The cumulative vaccination coverage of 57,16,71,264 doses is segregated on the basis of population priority groups, the ministry said.

On the 216th day (August 19) of the vaccination drive, a total of 48,84,440 vaccine doses were given -- 36,35,752 beneficiaries received the first dose and 12,48,688 were administered the second dose -- according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

The final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 vaccine Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp