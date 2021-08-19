Patna diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Well before resolving the long pending demands for cabinet expansion and political appointments, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given a special gift to MLAs of Rajasthan.

Published: 19th August 2021

By Rajesh K Thakur
Gehlot lays foundation for MLA housing complex
Well before resolving the long pending demands for cabinet expansion and political appointments, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given a special gift to MLAs of Rajasthan. Gehlot laid the foundation stone for an ambitious project of the residential flats for MLAs recently. These luxurious multi-story flats will be constructed in Jaipur’s Jyoti Nagar. The work is scheduled to be completed by November 2023. Besides modern facilities, the complex will have swimming pools, clubhouses, meeting halls and conference rooms along with adequate parking space. 

Photographer from Jaipur wins gold medal 
Ajay Parikh, a photographer from Jaipur, has won the gold medal in the Freedom Online International Art Exhibition organised by the World Art Community. ‘Freedom’ was the theme for the exhibition, which was held on the eve of India’s 74th Independence Day. Ajay captured the image of a rural woman at the cusp of her humble abode at Sabalpura village in Jaipur district. The citation on his award states, “what stands out about this photograph is its inherent metaphor -- a character gazing out towards open field and endless horizon while still inside the house.” In the age of social media and smartphones when everyone claims to be a good photographer, Ajay is optimistic about the importance of skilled photography.

End to the famed love story of star IAS couple
Tina Dabi-Athar Aamir Khan love story is coming to an end. The IAS couple has ended their marriage which was once hailed as a symbol of communal harmony. The duo made headlines in 2016 when the results of the 2015 civil services exams were announced. Tina became the first Dalit to top the prestigious examination and Athar came second. The star couple got posted in the Rajasthan cadre of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and for some time, things looked rosy. Gradually, their  relationship soured, and finally, a court in Jaipur week passed their divorce

Anti-child marriage activist to promote TV show 
Jodhpur activist Dr Kriti Bharti, internationally known for her bold campaign to end child marriage, will promote Balika Vadhu-2, the super-hit show produced by Colors TV. During the social media promotion of the show, some real-life stories of child brides who got the strength to annul their marriages from Dr Kriti Bharti, will be broadcast. In this promotional campaign, Dr. Kriti Bharti, Managing Trustee and Rehabilitation Psychologist at Jodhpur’s Saarthi Trust, will narrate the stories of real child brides. An agreement to this effect has recently been signed between Viacom18 and the Saarthi Trust. 

Rajesh K Thakur
Our correspondent in Bihar rkthajipur@gmail.com

