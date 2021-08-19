STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre over protests by SSC exam qualified candidates over no appointment

According to media reports, the Staff Selection Commission has released the result of 2018 GD Constable Recruitment Exam but appointments of the candidates have not been made.

Published: 19th August 2021 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the government over reported protests by candidates who qualified a Staff Selection Commission recruitment examination but have not been given appointment, and said a strong India will be built by giving employment to the youth, not by beating them with sticks.

According to media reports, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of 2018 GD Constable Recruitment Exam but appointments of the candidates have not been made. The candidates reached Jantar Mantar for a protest on Tuesday demanding their appointment which led to a scuffle between them and the security personnel, the reports said.

Tagging pictures of the incident, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "The students have passed the exam. The posts are lying vacant. But on seeking employment, SSC-GD candidates were beaten with sticks. A strong India will be built by giving employment to the youth, not by beating them with sticks."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Staff Selection Commission SSC recruitment examination 2018 GD Constable Recruitment Exam
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp