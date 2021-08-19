STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pune court sends civic panel chairman, four others to police custody till August 21 in bribery case

According to the ACB, the complainant runs an advertising agency and 28 of his tenders were passed in the standing committee of the PCMC.

Published: 19th August 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

PUNE: A local court here remanded the standing committee chairman of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and four others to police custody till August 21 in a bribery case.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested the PCMC's standing committee chairman and BJP corporator Nitin Landge, his personal assistant Dnyaneshwar Pingle, clerk Vijay Chavariya, computer operator Rajendra Shinde and peon Arvind Kamble in connection with the alleged bribery of Rs 1.18 lakh.

The accused were produced before additional sessions judge (special court) SB Hedaoo. "The court has sent all four accused to police custody till August 21," ACB DSP Seema Mehandale said. As per the complainant's statement, at least 16 people are involved in the case, the official said.

According to the ACB, the complainant runs an advertising agency and 28 of his tenders were passed in the standing committee of the PCMC. When the complainant did not get the work order, he approached Landge and his PA, who allegedly demanded a bribe equal to 3 per cent of the bid amount, that is Rs 10 lakh, the ACB stated.

Following negotiations, the bribe amount was fixed at Rs 6 lakh, and unwilling to pay the amount, the ad agency owner lodged the complaint with the ACB, it was stated. The accused on Wednesday demanded Rs 1.18 lakh, and three of them were caught while accepting the bribe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra ACB Anti Corruption Bureau Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Nitin Landge
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp