STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu makes ex-IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa his strategic advisor

Mustafa along with another IPS officer Siddharth Chattopadhyaya had challenged IPS officer Dinkar Gupta's appointment as Punjab police chief by the Amarinder Singh government in 2019.

Published: 19th August 2021 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with former IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa and the latter's wife Razia Sultana

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with former IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa and the latter's wife Razia Sultana. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday appointed former IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa as his principal strategic advisor. The development followed days after Mustafa, the husband of Punjab Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana, had turned down Sidhu's offer to appoint him as one of his four advisors.

"Mohd Mustafa is hereby appointed as the principal strategic advisor to the PPCC president, the undersigned, Navjot Singh Sidhu with immediate effect," a statement issued by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee said.

"He would act as a PCC coordinator with the AICC on issues pertaining to his domain and any other matters that the president may deem fit," it added. "Love to be associated with Razia Ji and Mustafa sahib," Sidhu said in a tweet.

Besides Mustafa, Sidhu on August 11 had appointed three advisors -- Lok Sabha MP Amar Singh, former registrar of Faridkot-based Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Pyare Lal Garg, and former government teacher Malvinder Singh Mali.

But Mustafa had refused to take up the appointment. After becoming the PPCC chief, Sidhu had reached out to several leaders and visited their residences, including Mustafa's. Mustafa along with another IPS officer Siddharth Chattopadhyaya had challenged IPS officer Dinkar Gupta's appointment as Punjab police chief by the Amarinder Singh government in 2019.

The state government had appointed Gupta as the Punjab DGP, suppressing the seniority of other IPS officers, including Mustafa. Sidhu has already appointed Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh as PPCC general secretary (organisation).

The cricketer-turned-politician had on Wednesday also appointed two media advisors -- Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Surinder Dalla.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Punjab Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu Mohammad Mustafa IPS officer
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp