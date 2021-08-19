STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rewards for killings now even being paid in Bitcoins: EAM Jaishankar on ISIS

EAM S Jaishankar said the latest report of the Secretary-General has provided another stark reminder that ISIS continues to pose a critical threat to international peace and security.

Published: 19th August 2021 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Jaishankar

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: The financial resource mobilisation of ISIS has become more robust, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the United Nations on Thursday, emphasising that the flow of funds has continued for the dreaded terror group and rewards for killings are now even being paid in Bitcoins.

Addressing a UNSC briefing on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts, Jaishankar said the latest report of the Secretary-General has provided another stark reminder that ISIS continues to pose a critical threat to international peace and security.

"ISIL (Daesh) remains active in Syria and Iraq and its affiliates are growing in strength, particularly in Africa. The financial resource mobilization of ISIL (Daesh) has become more robust. The flow of funds has continued and rewards for killings are now even being paid in Bitcoins!" he said.

​ALSO READ | Pakistan-based terror groups LeT, JeM operating with impunity, encouragement: India at UNSC

Jaishankar said the radicalisation of vulnerable youth by systematic online propaganda campaigns remained a serious concern.

He said ISIS' modus operandi has changed, with the core focusing on regaining ground in Syria and Iraq and affiliates functioning independently.

"This evolving phenomenon is extremely dangerous and poses a new set of challenges to our collective efforts in our fight against ISIL and terrorism," Jaishankar said.

"Let us always remember that what is true of Covid is even more true of terrorism: none of us are safe until all of us are safe," he cautioned.

Jaishankar outlined an eight-point action plan for consideration to collectively eliminate the scourge of terrorism which includes summoning of the political will and refraining from justifying or glorifying terrorism.

ALSO READ | Countries should not place blocks and holds without any reason on requests to designate terrorists: India

"No double standards. Terrorists are terrorists; distinctions are made only at our own peril," he said.

"Don't place blocks and holds on listing requests without any reason, discourage exclusivist thinking and be on guard against new terminologies and false priorities," he said.

He also underlined the need to "enlist and delist objectively, not on political or religious considerations. Recognise the linkage to organised crime."

Support and strengthen the FATF, and provide greater funding to UN Office of Counter Terrorism, he added.

Jaishankar called on the UN Security Council to collectively build on these principles.

"It is also important to end the stalemate preventing the adoption of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, which India has championed for so long," he said.

The External Affairs Minister said India has been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts, has taken part in all major global initiatives against international terrorism and is a party to all United Nations' sectoral conventions relating to terrorism.

"We were pleased to play our role in strengthening the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy adopted last month. We reiterate our full support for counter-terrorism cooperation under the auspices of the UN," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISIS S Jaishankar
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp