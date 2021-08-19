STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Kashmir is an integral part of India. The police should register a case against him. Does he stand with forces which are working against the nation?"

Published: 19th August 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters

Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu's adviser Malwinder Singh Mali has courted a controversy with his recent Facebook posts on the Taliban and Kashmir, saying that India and Pakistan had illegally usurped Kashmir and that the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, Mali had written in a Facebook post on the Taliban, "Now it is their responsibility to protect Sikhs and Hindus. They will rule to improve the condition of the country, not like before."

Standing by the statement, Mali said on Thursday, "The earlier motive of Taliban was to spread Islam and jihad all over the world with the help of Bin Laden. Thus they were thrown out of power for almost twenty years. Now as they have recaptured power, it seems to me it is not the old Taliban as it used to be, it has changed its approach. It now wants peace and goodwill. Thus this transformation of power will help restore peace in South Asia as it has been proved that no outside force can rule a country forcefully. I stand by my post and facts."

In an August 17 post on Kashmir, Mali says, "Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris. Going against the tenets of the UNO resolutions, India and Pakistan have illegally usurped Kashmir. If Kashmir was a part of India, then what was the need to have Articles 370 and 35-A. What was the special agreement with King Hari Singh? Tell people what were the terms of the agreement."

Mali also stood by his statement on Kashmir, saying, "The law to repeal article 370 and 35A has been challenged in the Supreme Court and the matter is still pending."

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Kashmir is an integral part of India. The police should register a case against him. Does he stand with forces which are working against the nation?"

Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma wrote a letter to Sidhu demanding immediate action against Mali and asking Sidhu whether he agreed with Mali’s statement on Kashmir.

Mali is not new to controversies. On August 14, he had accused Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating communal tensions in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malwinder Singh Mali Navjot Sidhu Taliban Kashmir
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp