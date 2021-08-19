Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu's adviser Malwinder Singh Mali has courted a controversy with his recent Facebook posts on the Taliban and Kashmir, saying that India and Pakistan had illegally usurped Kashmir and that the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, Mali had written in a Facebook post on the Taliban, "Now it is their responsibility to protect Sikhs and Hindus. They will rule to improve the condition of the country, not like before."

Standing by the statement, Mali said on Thursday, "The earlier motive of Taliban was to spread Islam and jihad all over the world with the help of Bin Laden. Thus they were thrown out of power for almost twenty years. Now as they have recaptured power, it seems to me it is not the old Taliban as it used to be, it has changed its approach. It now wants peace and goodwill. Thus this transformation of power will help restore peace in South Asia as it has been proved that no outside force can rule a country forcefully. I stand by my post and facts."

In an August 17 post on Kashmir, Mali says, "Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris. Going against the tenets of the UNO resolutions, India and Pakistan have illegally usurped Kashmir. If Kashmir was a part of India, then what was the need to have Articles 370 and 35-A. What was the special agreement with King Hari Singh? Tell people what were the terms of the agreement."

Mali also stood by his statement on Kashmir, saying, "The law to repeal article 370 and 35A has been challenged in the Supreme Court and the matter is still pending."

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Kashmir is an integral part of India. The police should register a case against him. Does he stand with forces which are working against the nation?"

Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma wrote a letter to Sidhu demanding immediate action against Mali and asking Sidhu whether he agreed with Mali’s statement on Kashmir.

Mali is not new to controversies. On August 14, he had accused Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating communal tensions in the state.