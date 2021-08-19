STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Apni Party leader shot dead; JCO, terrorist killed in Rajouri encounter

Ghulam Hassan Lone was shot at by the ultras in his native Devsar area, they said, adding he was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Published: 19th August 2021 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmir lockdown

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A leader of the J&K Apni Party was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, while a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army and a terrorist were killed in the gunfight in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. A police official said terrorists fired at  J&K Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone outside his residence at Devsar in Kulgam district in the evening.

Lone received multiple bullet injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. After the attack, a joint party of the local police, CRPF and army men launched a search operation. It is the second killing of a political worker in Kulgam in three days. Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said such attacks are intended to stop the current ongoing peace process in J&K. 

Meanwhile, a joint contingent of police, CRPF and army launched a search operation in Thanamandi area in the border district of Rajouri after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. An army official said, during the search operation, terrorists fired on the troops, leading to an encounter.

In the gunfight, a JCO Subedar Ram Singh (46) and a terrorist were killed and another army man was injured. ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said search operation in the area is going on. It is the second encounter between terrorists and security forces in Thanamandi area of Rajouri this month. On August 6, two LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Thanamandi area. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghulam Hassan Lone Apni Party BJP Javeed Ahmad Dar
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp