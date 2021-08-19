STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala begin 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Gujarat

Mandaviya's tour will end at his native place Bhavnagar on August 21 after covering several parts of Junagadh, Amreli and Botad.

Published: 19th August 2021 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Gujarat

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Gujarat. (Photo| Twitter/ @mansukhmandviya)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala embarked on a 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Gujarat on Thursday as part of the ruling BJP's exercise to establish a dialogue with the common people and thank them for supporting the party in elections.

Last week, the Gujarat BJP announced that five newly-inducted Union ministers from Gujarat, including Mandaviya and Rupala, will tour various parts of their home state from August 16 to 21. Rajya Sabha member and Union Health Minister Mandaviya started a vehicle rally on Thursday morning from Rajkot after addressing party workers at a hall in the city.

The minister's tour will end at his native place Bhavnagar on August 21 after covering several parts of Junagadh, Amreli and Botad.

Another Rajya Sabha member and Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, commenced his journey from Unjha town in Mehsana district on Thursday after visiting the famous Umiya Mataji temple in Unjha.

His cavalcade would cover parts of Morbi and Rajkot districts before culminating at his native place Amreli in Saurashtra region on August 21, said a release by the state BJP.

Earlier, three other Union ministers from Gujarat - Mahendra Munjapara, Devusinh Chauhan and Darshana Jardosh - carried out their tours in the state over the last three days. Apart from thanking people for electing the BJP in elections held in the recent past, the yatras are also an exercise to establish a dialogue with people, the party release said.

The BJP won by-elections to eight Gujarat Assembly seats held last year as well as polls to six municipal corporations and various other local bodies in the state earlier this year. The Gujarat Assembly elections are due in December next year.

