Working under CM Shivraj Chouhan's leadership to win next Madhya Pradesh polls: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The former Congress leader said that Chouhan worked every day in public interest when coronavirus cases surged and also during the recent floods in Gwalior and Chambal regions.

Published: 19th August 2021 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said "all BJP leaders" were working under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's leadership to win the next Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. His statement came amid speculation over who would be the BJP's face for the next assembly elections.

"As far as 2023 elections are concerned, all BJP leaders are working under the leadership of chief minister Chouhan. I believe that with his governance, the state would scale new heights of development," said Scindia, recently inducted in the Union cabinet as civil aviation minister.

Chouhan worked every day in public interest when coronavirus cases surged and also during the recent floods in Gwalior and Chambal regions, the former Congress leader told reporters here. On efforts to evacuate people from Afghanistan, Scindia said they will continue till the last stranded person is brought home safely.

The Indian government is capable of bringing home all those with valid visas, he added.

Blaming the previous UPA government for skyrocketing fuel prices, Scindia said, "This party (Congress) mortgaged India to foreign forces in 70 years, due to which the country could not become self-reliant in raw fuel production. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Indian oil companies are focusing on exploring raw fuel reserves to become self-reliant in production"

He also accused the opposition of trying to "stifle democratic process and destroy the temple of democracy" during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Asked why BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya was not seen with him during his three-day Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the state, Scindia said reporters were "looking for juicy stuff", but he has had a "very cordial relationship" with the senior leader for the last 20 years. "Before the start of the Yatra, he handed me a bouquet of flowers at the Indore Airport," Scindia added.

