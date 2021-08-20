Assam govt gives jobs to dependants of 6 cops killed on Mizoram border on compassionate grounds

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Friday handed over the appointment letters to one member each from the families of the six police personnel who were killed on the line of duty during the July 26 interstate border gunbattle with Mizoram Police.

The appointment letters were handed over at a programme organised to mark the 100 days of BJP-led government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The government had earlier offered an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh each to the families to “honour the sacrifice made by the six police martyrs”. Sarma had then made an announcement that one member each from the six families would be given a government job.

On Independence Day on Sunday, the slain cops were posthumously awarded the Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in a crisis situation.

Sarma on Friday said his government had ensured complete protection of the state’s land. “We have taken positive steps to protect our land in discussions with Meghalaya and Nagaland governments,” he said.

Listing out his government’s achievements, the CM said the state achieved a massive success in thwarting cattle smuggling and drug smuggling. The government had promised to give jobs to one lakh youth and it started the process on Friday by appointing 767 teachers.

Ahead of Assembly elections, the BJP had promised to waive off microfinance loans. Sarma said the government would sign a memorandum of understanding in this regard with the microfinance companies on Saturday. The Reserve Bank of India has given the statutory clearance, he said.

Sarma said insurgent group National Liberation Front of Bodoland, which was formed after the signing of the Bodo peace accord, was brought to the mainstream by his government. He said the remaining members of a Kuki rebel group also surrendered. He said the police had achieved “exemplary” success against the militants in the past three months.

Talking about some decisions taken by the cabinet on Friday, Sarma said from now on once every month, a cabinet meeting would be held at the headquarters of one district. He said the government decided that students would compulsorily study Assam and Indian history and geography up to class 10.

The government will also start implementing the provisions of the National Educational Policy from April next year. Under this, all high schools will be upgraded to senior secondary schools and junior colleges will have classes IX and X in them.

To get respite from carbon emission, the government decided to launch electric and CNG buses in Guwahati.

The government also decided to build a sports complex each in 50 of the state’s 126 Assembly constituencies. “(Olympics bronze medalist boxer) Lovlina Borgohain’s success has created a positive environment among people in the state. We will definitely try to capitalise on it,” Sarma said.

