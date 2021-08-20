STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam govt gives jobs to dependants of 6 cops killed on Mizoram border on compassionate grounds

The appointment letters were handed over at a programme organised to mark the 100 days of BJP-led government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Published: 20th August 2021 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah pays homage to the 6 Assam Police personnel who died in Monday's clashes at Lailapur on the Assam-Mizoram border, in Silchar

File photo of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarmah paying homage to the 6 cops who died in clashes on the Assam-Mizoram border | PTI photo

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Friday handed over the appointment letters to one member each from the families of the six police personnel who were killed on the line of duty during the July 26 interstate border gunbattle with Mizoram Police.

The appointment letters were handed over at a programme organised to mark the 100 days of BJP-led government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The government had earlier offered an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh each to the families to “honour the sacrifice made by the six police martyrs”. Sarma had then made an announcement that one member each from the six families would be given a government job.

On Independence Day on Sunday, the slain cops were posthumously awarded the Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in a crisis situation.

Sarma on Friday said his government had ensured complete protection of the state’s land. “We have taken positive steps to protect our land in discussions with Meghalaya and Nagaland governments,” he said.

Listing out his government’s achievements, the CM said the state achieved a massive success in thwarting cattle smuggling and drug smuggling. The government had promised to give jobs to one lakh youth and it started the process on Friday by appointing 767 teachers.

ALSO READ | 3 Assam colleges seek info on applicants' caste in admission form

Ahead of Assembly elections, the BJP had promised to waive off microfinance loans. Sarma said the government would sign a memorandum of understanding in this regard with the microfinance companies on Saturday. The Reserve Bank of India has given the statutory clearance, he said.

Sarma said insurgent group National Liberation Front of Bodoland, which was formed after the signing of the Bodo peace accord, was brought to the mainstream by his government. He said the remaining members of a Kuki rebel group also surrendered. He said the police had achieved “exemplary” success against the militants in the past three months.

Talking about some decisions taken by the cabinet on Friday, Sarma said from now on once every month, a cabinet meeting would be held at the headquarters of one district. He said the government decided that students would compulsorily study Assam and Indian history and geography up to class 10.

The government will also start implementing the provisions of the National Educational Policy from April next year. Under this, all high schools will be upgraded to senior secondary schools and junior colleges will have classes IX and X in them.

To get respite from carbon emission, the government decided to launch electric and CNG buses in Guwahati.

The government also decided to build a sports complex each in 50 of the state’s 126 Assembly constituencies. “(Olympics bronze medalist boxer) Lovlina Borgohain’s success has created a positive environment among people in the state. We will definitely try to capitalise on it,” Sarma said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assam-Mizoram border gunbattle Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp