Bengal: One electrocuted to death, nine injured during Muharram procession

By PTI

ENGLISH BAZAR: A person was killed and nine people injured after they came in contact with an overhead live wire during Muharram procession in West Bengal's Malda district on Friday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at Milki-Atgama in the English Bazar police station area, they said.

During a procession on the occasion of Muharram, some of the participants came in contact with a high-voltage overhead wire, officials said.

Ten people were injured and of them, three were critical, they said.

When those critical were rushed to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, one of them was declared dead, officials said.

A pall of gloom descended in the area following the incident.