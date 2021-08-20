STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Closure of mosques on Fridays hurting religious sentiments of people in Valley: MMU

The statement came after congregational prayers at the historic Jama Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the city and other major mosques and shrines were not allowed on Friday.

Published: 20th August 2021 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Saudi, coronavirus

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) -- an amalgam of various religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir -- said the closure of major places of worship in the Valley on Fridays has hurt the religious sentiments of the people.

The statement came after congregational prayers at the historic Jama Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the city and other major mosques and shrines were not allowed on Friday.

The MMU -- which is headed by Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq -- expressed strong reservation and condemned the repeated closure of all major places of worship in Kashmir, the amalgam said in a statement.

"If by next Friday, all major places of worship are not opened for worshippers, we will hold a meeting to deliberate on this grave matter, where the future course of action will be decided and people will be informed accordingly," the MMU said.

It said the major mosques and shrines which remained shut on Friday included the Jama Masjid Srinagar, Asar Sharief Dargah Hazratbal, Khanqah-e-Moalla, Astane Aliya Dastgeer sahab, Astane Aaliya Makhdoomi sahab, Aastane Aliya Naqshband sahab and others by the authorities under the guise of COVID-19.

The amalgam said despite all Covid prevention protocols being in place and complete adherence to SOPs, authorities were not allowing people to offer Friday prayers at these key religious places.

"This is causing anguish and anger among the people as it hurts their religious sentiments and comes in the way of fulfilling their religious obligations," it said.

The MMU said in view of the holy days of Muharram and the significant decline in the coronavirus graph, it was expected that the authorities would facilitate arrangements for the ease of the worshippers.

"But, on the contrary, restrictions are being imposed deliberately to prevent people from exercising their basic religious rights," it said.

It asked those in charge of the decision making to "stop harassing people in this manner" and allow them to pray in peace in mosques and shrines.

The amalgam also called for the immediate release of its head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who is under house arrest since the revocation of J-K's special status by the Centre in August 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema MMU Mosque
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp