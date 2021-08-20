STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress needs support of other parties to achieve its dynastic goals: BJP on Opposition meeting

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said it has been reduced to a 'virtual party', which not only conducts virtual meetings but 'literally exists only on the virtual platforms alone'.

Published: 20th August 2021 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra addresses a press conference, at BJP HQ in New Delhi

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking on the Congress over a meeting of Opposition leaders called by its president Sonia Gandhi, the BJP on Friday said the party has now been reduced to a fringe element in national politics and needs the help of others to achieve its own dynastic goals.

Gandhi held a virtual meeting with the leaders of 19 political parties, including the chief ministers of some Opposition-ruled states, to boost Opposition unity and evolve a common strategy to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Taking a dig at the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said it has been reduced to a "virtual party", which not only conducts virtual meetings but "literally exists only on the virtual platforms alone".

Asserting that the people of the country can see through the "much-hyped" Opposition unity, he said, "The Congress today has been reduced to a fringe element in national politics. The country had long lost its faith in the Congress. Today, it appears that the Congress has finally lost faith in itself and needs the help of other parties to achieve its own dynastic goals."

Hitting out at the Congress, Patra said it makes unnecessary noises at virtual meetings but sadly, drowns a "real Parliament" with its anarchy.

Stating that the people of the country have full faith in the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the Centre is following the mantra of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" and now, "Sabka Prayas" to establish a "new India of the 21st century".

The virtual meeting called by Gandhi was one of the biggest gatherings of Opposition leaders in recent times.

It was attended by NCP's Sharad Pawar, TMC's Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and DMK's M K Stalin, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP Sonia Gandhi Sambit Patra
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • anthony
    A peoples party Like Congress looks for peoples support and not on electrol Bonds and Resort Politics like the BJP.
    20 hours ago reply

  • anthony
    We the people of India should resolve never again to give one party majority in Parlament. A Colation Govt at the centre will ensure checks and balances and equitable distribution of finances and assests to all sections of our society and across all states unlike what is happening now of favouring few Crony Capitalists from Gujarat and being overtly partial to BJP ruled states. BJP Hatao Desh Bachao.
    21 hours ago reply
Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp