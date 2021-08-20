Former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's condition deteriorates, put on dialysis

By ANI

LUCKNOW: The condition of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh has deteriorated, and he has been placed on dialysis, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) said on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Professor RK Dhiman, Director of SGPGIMS, Lucknow said that Singh's blood pressure is low and he is not passing urine normally.

"Ex-CM Kalyan Singh's condition has deteriorated. His blood pressure is low and he is not passing urine normally. He has been placed on dialysis. Let's see how much does his condition improve by this evening or tomorrow. He is on a ventilator," said Dhiman.

Kalyan Singh's health had deteriorated in July this year following which he was admitted to Lucknow's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

The former Rajasthan Governor was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi PGI on July 4.

Since then, several union ministers have visited Singh, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also enquired about Singh's health. PM Modi also spoke to Chief Minister Adityanath and asked him to ensure that Kalyan Singh is given the best possible treatment.