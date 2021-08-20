Gujarat government suspends COVID-19 vaccination on Aug 22 for Raksha Bandhan

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Friday announced that the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive will be suspended on August 22, on account of Raksha Bandhan festival.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who handles health portfolio, said the decision to take a day's break on Sunday (August 22) was taken so that women health workers involved in the inoculation drive can celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their families. Till Thursday, over 4.19 crore persons in Gujarat have been given COVID-19 vaccines by the government.

Gujarat on Thursday recorded 19 fresh cases of coronavirus, which took its tally of infections to 8,25,255, of which 10,078 people have died of the infection so far.