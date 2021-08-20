STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India must up Covid vaccine cover, or deal with mutations

Country has vaccinated only 9.1% of its population with both doses while K’taka has covered 11.59%

Published: 20th August 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

So far, 35.62% of health workers in Karnataka have been vaccinated

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A study done in the US highlighted the fact that India, and countries with high Covid-19 caseload, need to increase vaccination coverage as it has been found to reduce frequency of mutations in the Delta variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

India is still grappling with vaccine supply issues, and has managed to vaccinate only 9.1 per cent of its population with two doses. Karnataka has done marginally better, covering 11.59 per cent of its population with both doses.

The study, conducted by University of Maryland researchers, involved collecting complete genome sequences of SARS-CoV-2 from the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) database. Viral sequences from 20 countries were included. The analysis revealed that with an increase in vaccination rate, there is a reduction in the frequency of viral mutations. This inverse correlation between vaccination rate and mutation frequency was observed in 16 of 20 countries.

The study quoted the mutation rate of SARS-CoV-2 as 7.23 mutations per viral sample. From India, 4,451 samples were genome sequenced. The study found a high mutation frequency in India, US, Japan and Switzerland. 

Quoting the pre-print study, Chief Scientist at World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Soumya Swaminathan tweeted: “Vaccination can prevent new variants arising by reducing transmission, and reduce deaths by protecting the vulnerable. Two good reasons to ensure equitable vaccine distribution globally. WHO is calling for 40% population coverage of EVERY country by end 2021.”

In the study, scientists explored the association between vaccine coverage rate and mutation frequency of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant (B.1.617.2), which was originally found in India, and created havoc across the world, leading to multiple waves in many countries.

Scientists have recommended mass vaccination, control measure implementation and continuous genomic surveillance as the most vital strategies to combat the Covid pandemic. Karnataka has so far vaccinated 35.62 per cent of healthcare workers, 2.12 per cent of frontline workers, 3.50 per cent of its 18-45 age segment, and 36.53 per cent of 45+ age group, as of August 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India COVID 19 COVID vaccine covid mutation
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp