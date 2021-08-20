STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren demands Covid to be declared national disaster

When entire country is going through a strange crisis, the Central government is tearing apart democracy in the country, the Jharkhand Chief Minister added.

Published: 20th August 2021 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: While addressing a virtual meeting of Opposition leaders convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Chief Minister Hemant Soren demanded Central Government to declare COVID-19 a national disaster and pay compensation to the nearest kin of victims who lost their lives due to the pandemic.

It is beyond my comprehension why the Central government has not declared such a big disaster as a national calamity so far, he added.

"The Central government should give compensation to the people, who have lost their lives during this pandemic. Those who have got treatment by selling property, ornaments etc to save lives of their near and dear ones are not left with anything for their living. Their future is really a matter of concern," said Soren.

"When entire country is going through a strange crisis, the Central government is tearing apart democracy in the country. Ignoring the words of the MPs in Parliament is fatal for democracy. The unity of the opposition needs to be made more powerful. There are many such issues inside the country and outside the
country, due to which the Central government can be surrounded firmly.  The Opposition has no shortage of issues. BJP has taken many such decisions at national and international level, which are not in the interest of the country," Soren added.

The Chief Minister further said, "the central government has kept all the institutions of the country in its pocket. The incident that happened with the Chief Minister of West Bengal is highly condemnable. We all need to stand firmly with her. We should jointly oppose every wrong policy of the Central government."

"BJP Government at the Centre is giving step-motherly treatment to the non-BJP ruled states in the country. I am also a victim of similar treatment. The poor, laborers, farmers and minorities in the country are looking at the opposition with hopeful eyes. It is the moral responsibility of all of us to give due rights to such weaker sections. It is very important to keep such classes of people together," said the CM.

"The opposition needs to corner the Central government with burning issues. Workers and farmers have nothing to do with the Pegasus issue, but the Opposition needs to mobilize and raise their voice against the Central government with issues like farmers' policy, employment to laborers and jobs and self-employment to the youth. Inflation is touching the sky, jobs are being lost from the hands of people. These issues should be taken up vigorously," he added.

The Jharkhand CM said that things are not clear regarding Covid-19 vaccination. The Central government needs to tell the public how much the Central government is spending on vaccination. Things are not looking transparent among the state governments regarding Covid-19 vaccination, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Coronavirus Covid 19 in India Covid 19 Pandemic Hemant Soren
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp